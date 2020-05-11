American Financial Group Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) reported first quarter core net operating earnings per share of $1.88, compared to $2.02, previous year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Book value per share, excluding unrealized gains related to fixed maturities, was $55.52 per share at March 31, 2020.

First quarter P&C insurance net earned premiums were $1.21 billion compared to $1.17 billion, previous year. Total revenues declined to $1.28 billion from $2.02 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

For 2020, the company continues to project core net operating earnings per share excluding MTM investments to be in the range of $6.45 to $7.25.

