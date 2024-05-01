American Financial Group Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $242 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $231 million or $2.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $242 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.89 vs. $2.49 last year.

