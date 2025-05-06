American Financial Group Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $154 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $2.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $1.856 billion from $1.906 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $154 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $2.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.856 Bln vs. $1.906 Bln last year.

