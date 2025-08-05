American Financial Group Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $174 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $2.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.924 billion from $1.900 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $174 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.924 Bln vs. $1.900 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.