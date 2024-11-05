American Financial Group Profit Climbs In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $181 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.369 billion from $2.164 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $181 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.369 Bln vs. $2.164 Bln last year.

