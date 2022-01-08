American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase American Financial Group's shares before the 13th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.56 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.24 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $137.73. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. American Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AFG Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see American Financial Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. American Financial Group has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid American Financial Group? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, American Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American Financial Group is facing. Be aware that American Financial Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

