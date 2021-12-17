American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase American Financial Group's shares before the 22nd of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.24 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that American Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $139.16. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether American Financial Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. American Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AFG Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see American Financial Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, American Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid American Financial Group? Companies like American Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating American Financial Group more closely.

In light of that, while American Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with American Financial Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

