American Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AFG) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

American Financial Group's (NYSE:AFG) stock is up by a considerable 29% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study American Financial Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American Financial Group is:

17% = US$1.1b ÷ US$6.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

American Financial Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, American Financial Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Yet, American Financial Group has posted measly growth of 4.8% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared American Financial Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 7.8% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:AFG Past Earnings Growth May 9th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is AFG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AFG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is American Financial Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (implying that the company retains the remaining 78% of its income) suggests that American Financial Group is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, American Financial Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like American Financial Group has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for American Financial Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

