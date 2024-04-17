American Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security (AFGE) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 20.58

The average one-year price target for American Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:AFGE) has been revised to 20.58 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 21.79 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.89 to a high of 22.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from the latest reported closing price of 18.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is a decrease of 911 owner(s) or 98.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGE is 0.06%, a decrease of 73.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.89% to 1,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 733K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 12.34% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 372K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 1.78% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 101K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 25.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 35.79% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.