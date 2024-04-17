News & Insights

American Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security (AFGB) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 26.07

April 17, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

The average one-year price target for American Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:AFGB) has been revised to 26.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 24.77 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.93 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.61% from the latest reported closing price of 23.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGB is 0.06%, an increase of 31.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AFGB / American Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 460K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 4.30% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 224K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 1.06% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 95K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund holds 84K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

