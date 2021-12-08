American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insiders sold US$6.3m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Financial Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-President, Stephen Lindner, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$117 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$137). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 0.3% of Stephen Lindner's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of American Financial Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AFG Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

American Financial Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of American Financial Group shares. Specifically, Executive Consultant & Director James Evans ditched US$484k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of American Financial Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that American Financial Group insiders own 22% of the company, worth about US$2.5b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Financial Group Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought American Financial Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that American Financial Group is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for American Financial Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

