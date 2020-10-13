Dividends
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.65, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFG was $75.65, representing a -34.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.03 and a 71.89% increase over the 52 week low of $44.01.

AFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). AFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports AFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.11%, compared to an industry average of -5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AFG as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 17.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AFG at 2.28%.

