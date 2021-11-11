American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 614.29% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.68, the dividend yield is 32.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFG was $145.68, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.63 and a 83.92% increase over the 52 week low of $79.21.

AFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). AFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $27.03. Zacks Investment Research reports AFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.87%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the afg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 37.01% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of AFG at 2.15%.

