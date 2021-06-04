American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $14 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.1, the dividend yield is 40.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFG was $138.1, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.26 and a 143.43% increase over the 52 week low of $56.73.

AFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.14%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 79.98% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of AFG at 2.65%.

