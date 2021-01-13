American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFG was $90.51, representing a -21.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.03 and a 105.66% increase over the 52 week low of $44.01.

AFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports AFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.47%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.