American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $132.1, the dividend yield is 18.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFG was $132.1, representing a -9.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.63 and a 66.77% increase over the 52 week low of $79.21.

AFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). AFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $27.03. Zacks Investment Research reports AFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.87%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the afg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 7.35% over the last 100 days. XMMO has the highest percent weighting of AFG at 2.14%.

