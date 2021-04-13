American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $119.39, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFG was $119.39, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.63 and a 131.6% increase over the 52 week low of $51.55.

AFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.42. Zacks Investment Research reports AFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.73%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFG as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 113.42% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.