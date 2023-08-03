News & Insights

American Financial Group Inc - 5.875% DB REDEEM 30 (AFGB) Price Target Decreased by 10.64% to 31.46

August 03, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for American Financial Group Inc - 5.875% DB REDEEM 30 (NYSE:AFGB) has been revised to 31.46 / share. This is an decrease of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 35.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.75 to a high of 33.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.49% from the latest reported closing price of 24.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group Inc - 5.875% DB REDEEM 30. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGB is 0.08%, an increase of 41.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AFGB / American Financial Group Inc - 5.875% DB REDEEM 30/03/2059 USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 372K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 6.59% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 229K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 23.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 29.63% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund holds 96K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 95K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 2.84% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 2.66% over the last quarter.

