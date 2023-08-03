American Financial Group Inc - 5.125% DB REDEEM 15 (AFGC) Price Target Decreased by 15.60% to 26.72

The average one-year price target for American Financial Group Inc - 5.125% DB REDEEM 15 (NYSE:AFGC) has been revised to 26.72 / share. This is an decrease of 15.60% from the prior estimate of 31.66 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.11 to a high of 28.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.49% from the latest reported closing price of 20.96 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group Inc - 5.125% DB REDEEM 15. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGC is 0.34%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 1,597K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 597K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGC by 8.23% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 374K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGC by 8.17% over the last quarter.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 163K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 153K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGC by 1.42% over the last quarter.
