American Financial Group Inc - 4.50% DB REDEEM 15 (AFGE) Price Target Decreased by 15.22% to 23.25

The average one-year price target for American Financial Group Inc - 4.50% DB REDEEM 15 (NYSE:AFGE) has been revised to 23.25 / share. This is an decrease of 15.22% from the prior estimate of 27.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.72 to a high of 24.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.49% from the latest reported closing price of 18.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1016 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group Inc - 4.50% DB REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGE is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 65,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,655K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 34.94% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Inc 401(k) Retirement & Savings Plan holds 2,906K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 99,900.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,242K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 16.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,146K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 15.33% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,060K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGE by 3.03% over the last quarter.

