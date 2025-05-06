AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $AFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP ($AFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, missing estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,856,000,000, beating estimates of $1,758,915,000 by $97,085,000.
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $AFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY G JOSEPH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $362,985
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 980,431 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,769,807
- WEALTHQUEST CORP removed 343,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,096,902
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 317,859 shares (+89.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,524,432
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 211,630 shares (+35.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,978,495
- UBS GROUP AG added 183,916 shares (+107.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,183,617
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 148,259 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,301,104
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 136,081 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,633,571
