AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $AFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP ($AFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, missing estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,856,000,000, beating estimates of $1,758,915,000 by $97,085,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AFG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $AFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY G JOSEPH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $362,985

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.