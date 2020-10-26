American Financial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AFG

In trading on Monday, shares of American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.65, changing hands as low as $73.28 per share. American Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.01 per share, with $115.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.