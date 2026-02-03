American Financial Group Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $299 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $3.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $3.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $2.063 billion from $2.149 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $299 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.58 vs. $3.03 last year. -Revenue: $2.063 Bln vs. $2.149 Bln last year.

