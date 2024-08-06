American Financial Group Announces Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $209 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $1.900 billion from $1.840 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $209 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.49 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.900 Bln vs. $1.840 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.