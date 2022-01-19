American Financial Group (AFG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.49, changing hands as low as $131.46 per share. American Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $79.21 per share, with $146.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.72.

