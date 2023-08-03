American Financial Group (AFG) Price Target Decreased by 8.62% to 155.04

The average one-year price target for American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) has been revised to 155.04 / share. This is an decrease of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 169.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.49% from the latest reported closing price of 121.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1019 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFG is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 65,391K shares. The put/call ratio of AFG is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,655K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 34.94% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Inc 401(k) Retirement & Savings Plan holds 2,906K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 99,900.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,242K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 16.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,146K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 15.33% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,060K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 3.03% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

