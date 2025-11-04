American Financial (AFG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, American Financial Group (AFG) reported revenue of $2.25 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.69, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35, the EPS surprise was +14.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 77.8% compared to the 78.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 77.8% compared to the 78.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 16.3% versus 18.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.3% versus 18.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio : 94.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 96.7%.

: 94.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 96.7%. Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 66.8% compared to the 64.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 66.8% compared to the 64.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 29% versus 27.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 29% versus 27.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty : 93% versus 94.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 93% versus 94.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 49.3% versus 46.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 49.3% versus 46.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Property and Transportation- Net earned premium : $576 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $755.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.3%.

: $576 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $755.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.3%. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $810 million versus $784.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $810 million versus $784.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenues- Net earned premiums : $2.01 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

: $2.01 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $205 million versus $191.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $205 million versus $191.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $268 million compared to the $276.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for American Financial here>>>

Shares of American Financial have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.