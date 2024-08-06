American Financial (AFG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Financial Group (AFG) reported $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $2.56 for the same period compares to $2.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53, the EPS surprise was +1.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 59.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.1%.

: 59.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.1%. Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 28.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 29.1%.

: 28.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 29.1%. Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 64% compared to the 66% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 64% compared to the 66% average estimate based on four analysts. Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio : 92.6% versus 95.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 92.6% versus 95.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty : 90.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 91%.

: 90.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 91%. Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums : $1.59 billion versus $1.70 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

: $1.59 billion versus $1.70 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $188 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $189.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

: $188 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $189.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $739 million compared to the $752.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $739 million compared to the $752.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Property and Transportation- Net earned premium : $543 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $626.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $543 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $626.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium : $241 million versus $263.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.

: $241 million versus $263.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change. Revenues- Other income (loss) : $27 million compared to the $36.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $27 million compared to the $36.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Other Specialty- Net earned premium : $62 million compared to the $71.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.

Shares of American Financial have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

