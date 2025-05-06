American Financial (AFG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, American Financial Group (AFG) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $2.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of -3.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 62.1% versus 66.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 62.1% versus 66.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 30.4% compared to the 30.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 30.4% compared to the 30.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio : 92.5% versus 96.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 92.5% versus 96.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 67.6% compared to the 62.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 67.6% compared to the 62.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 30% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 27.7%.

: 30% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 27.7%. Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty : 94% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.7%.

: 94% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.7%. Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 45.9% versus 46.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 45.9% versus 46.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $173 million compared to the $203.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.

: $173 million compared to the $203.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year. Property and Transportation- Net earned premium : $500 million versus $675.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $500 million versus $675.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $794 million compared to the $759.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $794 million compared to the $759.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium : $286 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $270.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

: $286 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $270.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Revenues- Other income (loss): $27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.8%.

Shares of American Financial have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

