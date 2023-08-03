American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Financial Group (AFG) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.38, compared to $2.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.85, the EPS surprise was -16.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 64.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.72%.

: 64.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.72%. Specialty Financial - Combined Ratio : 95% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 83.6%.

: 95% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 83.6%. Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 59.2% versus 57.93% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 59.2% versus 57.93% estimated by three analysts on average. Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 27.4% compared to the 26.77% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 27.4% compared to the 26.77% average estimate based on three analysts. Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio : 40.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.38%.

: 40.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.38%. Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 54.1% versus 52.22% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 54.1% versus 52.22% estimated by three analysts on average. Property and Transportation- Net earned premiumc` : $534 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $634.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

: $534 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $634.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $711 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $711 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums : $1.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $1.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium : $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Revenues- Net investment income : $198 million compared to the $173.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year.

: $198 million compared to the $173.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year. Other Specialty- Net earned premium: $67 million versus $67.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

Shares of American Financial have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

