American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American Financial Group (AFG) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $2.14 for the same period compares to $2.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion, representing a surprise of -9.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 67.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 66.7%.

: 67.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 66.7%. Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio : 95.2% versus 96.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 95.2% versus 96.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 28% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 29.7%.

: 28% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 29.7%. Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 48% compared to the 48.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 48% compared to the 48.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Specialty Financial - Combined Ratio : 86.1% compared to the 89.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 86.1% compared to the 89.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Specialty Casualty - Combined Ratio : 93.9% compared to the 91.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 93.9% compared to the 91.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 61.1% compared to the 61.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 61.1% compared to the 61.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $184 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $184 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenues- Net earned premiums : $1.65 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $1.65 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $799 million compared to the $788.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $799 million compared to the $788.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Property and Transportation- Net earned premium : $576 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $688.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $576 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $688.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $272 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American Financial have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

