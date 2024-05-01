American Financial (AFG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American Financial Group (AFG) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $2.76 for the same period compares to $2.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77, the EPS surprise was -0.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property and Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 31.5% versus 31.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 31.5% versus 31.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 58.6% versus 59.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 58.6% versus 59.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty : 90.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 89.2%.

: 90.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 89.2%. Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 27.3% versus 27.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 27.3% versus 27.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio : 40.2% versus 35.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 40.2% versus 35.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums : $1.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $1.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenues- Net investment income : $198 million versus $188.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.

: $198 million versus $188.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $730 million versus $739.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $730 million versus $739.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Property and Transportation- Net earned premium : $513 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $631.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $513 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $631.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium : $243 million versus $240.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.

: $243 million versus $240.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change. Revenues- Other income (loss) : $39 million versus $38.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.

: $39 million versus $38.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change. Other Specialty- Net earned premium: $60 million versus $65.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

Shares of American Financial have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

