American Financial (AFG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

American Financial Group (AFG) reported $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $3.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +4.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.38%.

: 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.38%. Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 30.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28.55%.

: 30.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28.55%. Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 59.2% versus 56.62% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 59.2% versus 56.62% estimated by three analysts on average. Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 28.3% versus 27.32% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 28.3% versus 27.32% estimated by three analysts on average. Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio : 36% compared to the 32.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 36% compared to the 32.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Specialty Financial - Combined Ratio : 86.5% compared to the 84.02% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 86.5% compared to the 84.02% average estimate based on three analysts. Property and Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 32.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.42%.

: 32.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.42%. Property and Transportation- Net earned premiumc` : $475 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $607.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

: $475 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $607.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $704 million versus $696.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $704 million versus $696.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums : $1.44 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.44 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $217 million versus $155.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +371.7% change.

: $217 million versus $155.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +371.7% change. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $196 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

Shares of American Financial have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

