American Financial (AFG) Q1 Earnings Miss on Higher Expenses

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG reported first-quarter 2024 net operating earnings per share of $2.76, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The bottom line decreased 4.5% year over year.



American Financial’s results reflected a decline in investment income, lower underwriting profit, higher expenses and catastrophe losses, offset by improved net earned premiums.

Total revenues of $1.8 billion increased 5.1% year over year in the quarter. The growth came on the back of higher P&C insurance net earned premiums and other income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

P&C insurance net earned premiums of $1.5 billion climbed 7.5% year over year.



Net investment income decreased 8.7% year over year to $198 million in the quarter under review. The figure was lower than our estimate of $226.8 million.



Total cost and expenses increased 8.5% year over year to $1.6 billion due to higher P&C insurance losses & expenses and other expenses. The figure was lower than our estimate of $1.7 billion.

Segmental Update

The Specialty P&C Insurance segment generated $1.6 billion in net written premiums, which rose 8% year over year, attributable to strong performance across the Property & Transportation, Specialty Casualty and Specialty Financial. A combination of new business opportunities, increased exposures and a good renewal rate environment and additional crop premiums from the Crop Risk Services acquisition in the entire P&C group added to the growth.



While net written premiums in Property & Transportation Group grew 7% year over year to $591 million in the quarter, the same at Specialty Casualty Group increased 4% year over year to $751 million. Further, net written premiums at Specialty Financial jumped 27% year over year while the same at Other divisions decreased 5% year over year.



Pre-tax core operating earnings of the P&C Insurance segment of $340 million in the first quarter decreased 2.8% year over year.



The segment’s underwriting profit dipped 0.6% year over year to $154 million in the quarter. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year underwriting profit in the Specialty Casualty Group.



The combined ratio deteriorated 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 90.1% at the segment due to a deterioration of 230 bps in Specialty Casualty, offset by an improvement of 200 bps in Property & Transportation Group and a rise of 20 bps in Specialty Financial.



Catastrophe losses were $34 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $31 million.

Financial Update

American Financial exited the first quarter with cash and investments of $15.2 billion, which declined 0.05% from the 2023-end level.



As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt totaled $1.4 billion, which remained flat from the end of 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company’s book value per share (excluding unrealized gains/losses on fixed maturities) was $54.32, down 0.7% from the 2023-end level.



Annualized return on equity came in at 21.2% for the first quarter, which expanded 230 bps year over year.

Prudent Capital Deployment

AFG declared cash dividends of $3.21 per share in the first quarter, which include a $2.50 per share special dividend paid in February.

Zacks Rank

American Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other P&C Insurers

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF reported first-quarter 2024 operating income of $1.72 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line surged 93.2% year over year. Total operating revenues in the quarter under review were $2.3 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. The top line, however, improved 8.8% year over year. Net written premiums climbed 11% year over year to $2.2 billion.



Investment income, net of expenses, increased 17% year over year to $245 million, as bond interest grew 21% and dividends from the equity portfolio jumped 9%. The figure was higher than our estimate of $227.7 million. Total benefits and expenses of Cincinnati Financial increased 0.4% year over year to $1.9 billion. The figure was lower than our estimate of $2 billion. In its property & casualty insurance business, Cincinnati Financial recorded an underwriting income of $131 million against the year-ago loss of $10 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $60.7 million underwriting income.



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS posted first-quarter 2024 operating income of $2.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The bottom line increased 10.3% year over year. Total operating revenues of $1.4 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The top line, however, rose 5% year over year. Net investment income jumped 25% year over year to $167 million. Our estimate was $164.8 million.



Total expenses in the quarter under review increased 0.7% year over year to $1.15 billion. Our estimate was $1.1 billion. Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, and net of reinsurance were $20 million. This compares favorably with the year-ago loss of $38 million. AXIS Capital’s underwriting income of $145.6 million increased 4.5% year over year. Our estimate was $141.5 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 20 bps to 91.1.



Chubb Limited CB reported first-quarter 2024 core operating income of $5.41 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line climbed 22.7% year over year. Net premiums written improved 14.1% year over year to $12.2 billion in the quarter. Our estimate was $11.4 billion, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $13 billion.



Net investment income was $1.4 billion, up 25.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.3 billion, while our estimate for the same was $1.4 billion. P&C underwriting income was $1.4 billion, up 16.7% year over year. Global P&C underwriting income, excluding Agriculture, was $1.3 billion, up 10.9%.

