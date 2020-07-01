American Finance Trust Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Finance Trust Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AFINP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AFINP was trading at a 6.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 29.12% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AFINP, showing historical dividend payments on American Finance Trust Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, American Finance Trust Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AFINP) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AFIN) are up about 2.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.