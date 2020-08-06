American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AFIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.36, the dividend yield is 11.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFIN was $7.36, representing a -51.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.18 and a 75.24% increase over the 52 week low of $4.20.

AFIN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35. Zacks Investment Research reports AFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.07%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

