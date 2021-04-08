American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.74, the dividend yield is 8.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFIN was $9.74, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.69 and a 80.37% increase over the 52 week low of $5.40.

AFIN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.43. Zacks Investment Research reports AFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.44%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFIN as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 43.36% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.