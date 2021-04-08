Dividends
American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.74, the dividend yield is 8.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFIN was $9.74, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.69 and a 80.37% increase over the 52 week low of $5.40.

AFIN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.43. Zacks Investment Research reports AFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.44%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

