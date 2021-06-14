US Markets

American father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan Chairman Ghosn flee Japan

Contributors
Tim Kelly Reuters
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court pleaded guilty to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in late 2019.

Adds confirmation, detail

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court pleaded guilty to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in late 2019.

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter replied no when the judge asked them if there was anything wrong with the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office. It was their first court appearance in the case.

Extradited to Japan from the United States in March, father and son are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained. They could face up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors said the duo received $1.3 million for helping Ghosn flee Japan.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular