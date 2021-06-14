American father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan Chairman Ghosn flee Japan

Adds confirmation, detail

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court pleaded guilty to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in late 2019.

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter replied no when the judge asked them if there was anything wrong with the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office. It was their first court appearance in the case.

Extradited to Japan from the United States in March, father and son are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained. They could face up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors said the duo received $1.3 million for helping Ghosn flee Japan.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

