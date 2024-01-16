American Express's Subsidiary Accertify To Be Acquired By Accel-KKR

(RTTNews) - Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm, has made an agreement with American Express Company (AXP) for the acquisition of Accertify, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express.

With Accel-KKR's support, Accertify will be able to accelerate its growth and product innovation in the global fraud prevention market as an independent entity.

Accertify will continue to leverage its expertise in fraud prevention to develop pioneering solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers, capitalizing on digital advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

