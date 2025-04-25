American Express's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $209,072 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $464,920.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $285.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 872.9 with a total volume of 2,043.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $285.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.91 $1.6 $1.6 $285.00 $240.0K 250 1.5K AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $18.95 $16.85 $16.85 $280.00 $114.5K 163 68 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $104.5 $102.95 $102.95 $180.00 $51.4K 9 5 AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.25 $9.95 $10.15 $260.00 $40.6K 804 110 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.35 $23.0 $23.11 $260.00 $39.2K 991 18

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,312,457, the AXP's price is down by -0.9%, now at $264.9.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $299.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Express, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AXP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Sell Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 BTIG Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for AXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

