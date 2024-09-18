American Express's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $561,270 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $454,865.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $275.0 for American Express over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Express stands at 830.0, with a total volume reaching 866.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Express, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $275.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $77.55 $77.0 $77.55 $200.00 $209.3K 226 27 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $30.95 $30.05 $30.05 $250.00 $156.2K 57 57 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.5 $19.3 $19.5 $260.00 $87.7K 1.1K 48 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $12.75 $12.4 $12.4 $195.00 $62.0K 55 50 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.45 $8.35 $8.45 $200.00 $59.1K 450 209

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Express, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 605,608, the price of AXP is down by -1.23%, reaching $262.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $264.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $263. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on American Express with a target price of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

