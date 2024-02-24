American Express (XTRA:AEC1) Price Target Increased by 6.64% to 194.97

The average one-year price target for American Express (XTRA:AEC1) has been revised to 194.97 / share. This is an increase of 6.64% from the prior estimate of 182.83 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 117.23 to a high of 233.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.04% from the latest reported closing price of 194.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3242 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEC1 is 0.48%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 678,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 20.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,856K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,354K shares, representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 85.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,193K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,351K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,459K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 2.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,980K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,157K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEC1 by 13.41% over the last quarter.

