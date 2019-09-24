American Express Will Boost Its Quarterly Dividend by 10%

The credit-card company said Monday it will boost its quarterly dividend to 43 cents a share from 39 cents. In a separate move, the company’s board authorized a stock buyback of up to 120 million common shares over time.

The stock yields 1.3%. The company first announced the dividend boost in July, though it still required the board’s approval. Its one-year return is about 9%, compared with 5% for the S&P 500. The stock was trading above $119 Tuesday morning, up about 1%.

In a separate move, the company’s board authorized a stock buyback of up to 120 million common shares over time—or roughly 14% of the total. As of June 30, the company had 836 million diluted common shares outstanding. That repurchase program replaced one that authorized up to 41 million shares.

The dividend is payable on Nov. 8 to shareholders of record on Oct. 4.

Last year, American Express raised its dividend to 39 cents a share from 35 cents, an 11% increase.

