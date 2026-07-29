American Express vs. Berkshire Hathaway: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

American Express maintains a strong grip on the high-spending consumer segment through its premium card-issuing and global merchant network.

Berkshire Hathaway offers unmatched diversification across insurance, energy, and transportation with a massive cash pile for future acquisitions.

Which of these financial titans is the better addition to your portfolio for the year ahead?

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Investors today face a choice between a focused premium lender and a vast, diversified conglomerate. Choosing between American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA) requires weighing high-end consumer trends against broad industrial stability.

American Express focuses on providing credit cards and lifestyle services to a wealthy customer base, while Berkshire Hathaway operates as a massive holding company with interests spanning insurance and railroads. These businesses are often compared because they both represent pillars of the financial world, though their operational structures and risk profiles vary significantly.

The case for American Express

American Express operates as a global payments and premium lifestyle brand, primarily serving high-spending consumers and businesses. The company is a prominent player among financial stocks by integrating its own payment network with card-issuing capabilities. Key partners include Delta Air Lines, Marriott International, and Hilton, though the Delta relationship alone represents nearly 13% of billed business. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $80.5 billion, representing roughly 8.4% growth compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $10.8 billion, which resulted in a net margin of roughly 13.5%. This growth highlights the firm's ability to expand its card member base and increase spending volumes in a competitive market.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.7x, which represents total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio is nearly 1.6x, a metric that measures the company's ability to cover its short-term obligations with short-term assets. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was approximately $16.0 billion for the year.

The case for Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway is a diversified holding company that operates a vast range of businesses in insurance, rail transportation, and energy. The conglomerate recently expanded its homebuilding footprint in July 2026 with the nearly eight point five billion dollar acquisition of Taylor Morrison. It also owns McLane, which serves large customers like Walmart and Yum! Brands, though Walmart alone accounts for over 17% of McLane's revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue was close to $371.4 billion, showing flat growth compared to the prior fiscal year. Despite the stagnant top line, the company reported net income of nearly $67.0 billion and a net margin of close to 18.0%. These figures reflect the diverse contributions from its many subsidiaries and its significant investment portfolio.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x, representing total debt relative to total shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 6.8x, indicating a very strong ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets. Free cash flow was approximately $25.0 billion, which is calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, providing the company with immense capital for future investments.

Risk profile comparison

American Express faces intense competition from established networks like Visa and Mastercard, as well as payment facilitators like PayPal. The company also deals with high partner concentration, specifically its relationship with Delta Air Lines, which could hurt results if renegotiated. Additionally, the business is exposed to sophisticated cybersecurity threats and evolving global regulations regarding interchange fees.

Berkshire Hathaway accepts significant catastrophe risk through its insurance units, which can lead to unpredictable losses from large-scale claims. The company's heavy concentration in a small number of equity investments means that stock market volatility can significantly impact its total shareholder equity. Finally, there is a risk associated with the eventual transition of leadership to Gregory E. Abel and his management of future capital allocation.

Valuation comparison

American Express appears more affordably priced than Berkshire Hathaway, carrying a lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio than the conglomerate.

Metric American Express Berkshire Hathaway Forward P/E 19.0x 24.5x P/S ratio 3.04x 2.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with American Express. Berkshire Hathaway is one of the great businesses in the history of American capitalism, and its first quarter under new CEO Greg Abel showed operating earnings growth alongside a record cash pile, giving the company enormous flexibility. It is as steady as it gets.

But that steadiness is the point. Berkshire is built for preservation and patient compounding across dozens of businesses, not rapid growth. And with Warren Buffett stepping back from day-to-day decisions, investors are navigating a monumental transition, however orderly it appears.

American Express is a more focused bet right now. Premium card spending is accelerating, customer retention among high-income cardholders remains excellent, and the company just posted its strongest card spending growth in years. The brand's pricing power is a durable competitive advantage that few financial companies can match.

Both are excellent long-term holds. But Amex offers a sharper, more direct growth story for an investor who wants to know exactly what they own.

Should you buy stock in American Express right now?

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, PayPal, Visa, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines, Marriott International, and Yum! Brands and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.