American Express Unveils Amex Ads To Connect High-spending Card Members To Premium Brands

October 06, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Express unveiled Amex Ads, a digital advertising platform designed to help brands connect with American Express' U.S. Consumer Card Members. Amex Ads enables brands to connect with American Express Card Members in the U.S. through a suite of digital media ad formats, backed by sophisticated measurement tools and insights generated by American Express' first-party data.

Alexander Drummond, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Membership Portfolio Services at American Express, said: "With Amex Ads, brands can reach Card Members with relevant content at exactly the right time, while maintaining the privacy, security and trust our Card Members expect."

