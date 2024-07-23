American Express Unusual Options Activity For July 23

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 100% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $286,350, and 8 were calls, valued at $324,889.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $280.0 for American Express, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 572.0 with a total volume of 1,150.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.75 $5.55 $5.75 $230.00 $200.6K 242 151 AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.75 $5.55 $5.75 $230.00 $85.6K 242 150 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $34.5 $34.15 $34.15 $230.00 $81.9K 138 29 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $34.5 $33.75 $33.75 $220.00 $40.5K 174 12 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $260.00 $40.2K 955 673

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Express, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of American Express Currently trading with a volume of 2,561,991, the AXP's price is up by 0.88%, now at $246.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days. What The Experts Say On American Express

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $261.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on American Express with a target price of $235. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Compass Point lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $260. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt keeps a Buy rating on American Express with a target price of $265. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $263. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on American Express with a target price of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

