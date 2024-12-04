American Express Unusual Options Activity For December 04

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $241,929, and 5 were calls, valued at $403,684.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $340.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.15 $16.0 $16.0 $300.00 $172.4K 69 204 AXP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1 $300.00 $105.7K 165 583 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $40.3 $39.7 $40.0 $270.00 $95.9K 430 24 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.15 $15.9 $15.9 $300.00 $71.5K 69 74 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $3.7 $3.4 $3.4 $300.00 $42.5K 165 819

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now? With a volume of 481,528, the price of AXP is down -0.37% at $301.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Express with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

