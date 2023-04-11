American Express Travel: Finding The Best Deals On The Amex Travel Portal

American Express often feels like the Champagne of credit cards, with a myriad of different card options, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply. See rates & fees), that offer luxury (and practical) benefits from elite status and lounge access to bonus points and statement credits.

American Express Travel makes it easy for Amex cardholders to earn and redeem points and book travel with its very own travel portal. You can bulk up your points balance and earn benefits like statement credits by paying for travel with your Amex cards on the portal. Or, once you finally get that welcome bonus or work up a stash of hard-earned American Express Membership Rewards points, you have a designated place to spend them.

But when is using the Amex Travel Portal a good idea? How can you find the best deals? This guide will explain all the key details about the American Express Travel Portal and how to utilize it for the best deals.

What Is Amex Travel?

American Express Travel is a travel portal created specifically by American Express where cardholders can book travel, including flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises and flight plus hotel packages.

Who Can Use Amex Travel?

Not everyone is eligible to book travel via the Amex Travel portal. Only cardholders of specific American Express cards (such as Amex Platinum or American Express® Gold Card) can use this service to book travel. (Terms apply) And certain cards offer additional benefits when booking through the portal.

For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express cardholders can earn , as well as an annual $200 statement credit for prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings.

Cardholders can book travel using their enrolled Amex cards or use Amex Membership Rewards points to pay (known as Pay with Points) if their card is eligible for this.

How To Book With Amex Travel

It’s fairly simple to use the Amex Travel portal. Navigate to AmexTravel.com, log in and begin searching for your desired travel. Once you’ve found what you’d like to book, you can select an option to use points to pay (if your card is eligible for this), points plus card (if your card is eligible for this) or card only.

Pros and Cons of Amex Travel

Sometimes it makes sense to book using Amex Travel, while other times, it may not. Here are some of the pros and cons to consider:

Pros of Amex Travel

An easy way to book travel for American Express cardholders

Ability to earn Membership Rewards points (including bonus points, depending on your Amex card)

Ability to redeem points using the Pay with Points feature

Easy-to-use, straightforward web interface

Platinum and Centurion® Card from American Express * cardholders receive additional money-saving perks and discounts like statement credits and access to the International Airline Program

Cons of Amex Travel

It can sometimes be more expensive than booking directly or through other OTAs

You must have specific Amex cards to use the portal

Earning bonus points varies by card and type of travel booked

May not offer the best value if redeeming points; transferring points may provide a higher value

How To Use the Amex Travel Portal and Get the Best Deals

As previously stated, you can book several types of travel on Amex Travel. Here are some of the ways to book and find the best deals on the Amex Travel Portal.

Note that in most cases, the best deals on the Amex Travel Portal are on booking flights, hotels or cruises. Booking car rental or vacation packages probably won’t offer massive savings compared to other OTAs or yield additional perks. Typically, Platinum and Centurion cardholders have access to the best deals. Read on for more details.

How To Use the Amex Travel Portal for the Best Flight Deals

In particular, one of the best deals on Amex Travel is purchasing luxury fare classes starting in the U.S. or specific Canadian departure airports for international flights on 22 participating airlines thanks to the International Airline Program, which offers cheaper flights for Platinum and Centurion cardholders and up to seven travel companies on First, Business and Premium economy international tickets.

Make sure to specifically select qualifying flights, which are highlighted in the flight search results with the International Airline Program banner.

Note that Platinum cardholders can earn up to 5 points per dollar spent on flights purchased via Amex Travel, up to $500,000 per year, when paying with their Platinum card. Meanwhile, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply. See rates & fees) cardholders paying with their card can earn or get 35% points back after using Pay with Points.

It’s possible to search for one-way, roundtrip and multi-city flights in the portal. One particular highlight? Even if you use Pay with Points for part or all of your fare, you still get airline miles from your chosen carrier, too.

Finally, eligible Amex cardholders can also take advantage of Insider Fares, which are lower fares only available when the account has enough Membership Reward points to cover them (the fare must be paid for in full with points). Travelers can still earn airline miles when using Membership Rewards to purchase Insider Fares, too.

Although Forbes Advisor values Membership Reward points at 1 cent per point when using the Amex Travel Portal, taking advantage of Insider Fares might yield more value. Or, cardholders of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express may be able to get a much higher value when purchasing a higher fare class on an international flight via the International Airline Program, as they’ll get 35% of their redeemed points back.

How To Use the Amex Travel Portal for the Best Hotel Deals

It’s easy to do a standard hotel search on the American Express Travel Portal and compare pricing to booking hotels directly or via another OTA. Keep in mind that Platinum cardholders will earn 5 points per dollar on prepaid hotel bookings on Amex travel. But some of the best value deals come with being a specific Amex cardholder and booking a special group of hotels, such as Fine Hotels + Resorts or the Hotel Collection.

Fine Hotels + Resorts

One of the best value deals available for Platinum and Centurion cardmembers is booking a hotel that’s part of the Fine Hotels + Resorts program (FHR), thanks to added perks and benefits. The program has more than 1,300 participating hotels and offers perks like:

Room upgrade upon arrival when available

Daily breakfast for two

Guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout

Noon check-in (when available)

Complimentary Wi-Fi

$100 Experience credit (typically spa or dining)

Additionally, Platinum card members get a $200 annual statement credit on a prepaid hotel booking via FHR, which can make this an exceptionally good deal in certain cases.

Note that certain FHR properties have further deals, such as a third, fourth or fifth complimentary night or even up to a $600 property credit, which you can see on the FHR Amex travel homepage.

The Hotel Collection

Those with Gold, Centurion® Card from American Express* or Platinum cards can get room upgrades when available and a $100 experience credit (spa or dining) on bookings of two nights or more when booking a property part of the Hotel Collection. The aforementioned $200 yearly statement credit for Platinum cardholders can be used for either an FHR or Hotel Collection booking.

How To Use the Amex Travel Portal for the Best Cruise Deals

Gain extra value when booking cruises by joining the Cruise Privileges Program. This is available to Platinum card members on cruise bookings on participating cruise lines (14 to 18 members) for five nights or more. Benefits include things like $100 to $300 shipboard credits per stateroom or unique amenities. Eligible Amex cardholders can also earn 2 Membership Rewards per dollar for cruise bookings.

What Is Pay With Points?

We’ve mentioned Pay with Points a few times throughout this post, so we’d like to clarify that you can use your points to cover part or all of the cost when booking through Amex Travel. You should expect to see the full charge on your credit card. Within 48 hours later, a credit for the value of the points should be added to your statement. You’ll need to redeem a minimum of at least 5,000 points to use this particular feature.

Is Booking via the Amex Travel Portal a Good Deal?

The answer isn’t always black-and-white: It depends.

You may be trying to figure out if using your points to book travel via Amex Travel is a good deal. According to Forbes Advisor, Amex Membership Rewards points should be worth at least 1 cent when used on Amex Travel. However, travelers may get more value from paying with points on the Amex Travel Portal by taking advantage of Insider Fares. Business Platinum cardholders are set up to gain the most value flight bookings thanks to the 35% redemption in points.

It’s true that transferring points to airlines could afford you better redemption rates in some cases. That being said, perhaps the airline you want to fly isn’t an Amex transfer partner. Or, the ease of booking via Amex Travel seems infinitely easier than educating yourself on various transfer partners’ loyalty program redemption details.

So, while we don’t recommend using your Membership Reward points for Amazon gift cards, you can extract decent value from your points using the Amex Travel Portal, especially if you utilize some of the perks that come from the Platinum cards.

When it comes to hotel bookings, booking properties part of the FHR and Hotel Collection programs can provide immense additional value to eligible cardholders thanks to added benefits and perks. However, you’ll have to weigh those against booking directly with a hotel website where you might earn additional hotel loyalty points.

That said, earning 5 Membership Reward points per dollar for prepaid hotel bookings on Amex Travel may be worth much more, especially when transferred to hotel programs, vs. earning just 1 or 2 hotel points per dollar spent when booking directly.

Finding the best deals on the Amex Travel Portal is like finding the best deals anywhere else—it comes down to knowing where to look and doing your homework. Oh, and getting a Platinum card couldn’t hurt, either.

To view rates and fees for The Platinum Card® from American Express please visit this page.

To view rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express please visit this page.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.