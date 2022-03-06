US Markets
AXP

American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

American Express Co said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of Western corporations to boycott business there over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Adds picture

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - American Express Co AXP.N said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of Western corporations to boycott business there over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the credit card company said in a statement on its website.

"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," American Express said.

American Express follows U.S. counterparts Visa Inc V.N and Mastercard Inc MA.N, which announced a suspension of their Russian operations the previous day, as well as payments company PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O.

American Express said its globally issued cards would no longer work in Russia at merchants or at ATMs. In addition, cards issued by Russian banks in Russia would no longer work outside the country on American Express' network.

The company said it has already suspended its relationships with Russian banks affected by U.S. and international sanctions.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Chris Reese)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP V MA PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular