American Express: Stable Lending Performance in 2024

American Express reports on its U.S. Consumer and Small Business Card Member lending portfolios show stable delinquency rates over the past months, with slight variations in net write-off rates. Total loans for consumer cards reached $88 billion, while small business cards stood at $30.5 billion by October 2024. Despite fluctuations in credit performance due to factors like loan mix and timing, the data highlights an overall consistent lending performance, crucial for investors tracking the financial health of American Express.

